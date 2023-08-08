By Peter Sserugo & Alex Ashaba

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) in its joint operation with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), have rescued seven more abductees.

They also killed two rebels and received two fighters who surrendered during a successful Operation Shujaa attack against ADF on Sunday.

According to Maj Bilal Katamba, the public information officer for operation Shujaa, the joint forces got into contact with the rebels in Mwalika valley prior to the fight which resulted into the rescue operation, recovery of guns and ammunitions as well the killing of two rebels and surrendering of others. Read more