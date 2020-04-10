Two armed robbers have been killed along Lake Albert at Kaiso Landing site, Hoima District.

6 Congolese men armed with 3 AK 47 rifles yesterday evening reportedly exchanged fire in Uganda territorial waters.

Lt Col Deo Akiiki the UPDF Deputy spokesperson has told KFM that 2 of the robbers were killed in the process and others arrested.

He says there have been several reports of such attacks in the area.

The 3 AK 47 riffles have been recovered along with a Boat Engine 15 Horse power which the Congolese robbers had stolen from Ugandan fishermen.