By Ritah Kemigisa

Joint security teams have arrested two serial criminals that murdered and burnt the bodies of four women that were found in Nakulabye.

The Spokesperson of the Criminal investigations Department- Charles Twine says the suspects have also revealed the names of the deceased.

In a recent press briefing, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga linked the murder of these women whose bodies were burnt beyond recognition to a petrol bomb.

Enanga said the petrol bomb attacks on petrol stations and murder of women in the city suburbs are part of organized criminals whose intention is to secure political capital.

He added that such incidents are a pattern of organized crime who wants to undermine the prevailing peace and security in the country.