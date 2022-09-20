Detectives at the American embassy together with Kabalagala police officers have arrested two suspects in connection with the forgery of USA visas.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson says one of the suspects went to the American embassy with his friend’s passport to have it confirmed as genuinely issued.

The embassy checked and confirmed that it was forged. Detectives attached to the US embassy immediately asked the suspect to direct them to his friend from whom they recovered another forged passport and visa waiting to be paid Shs12 million for it.

Both suspects are detained at Kabalagala police on forgery charges as inquiries continue. The police have meanwhile asked members of the public to follow proper procedures while acquiring travel documents.

“We want to urge members of the public to follow proper procedures to acquire travel documents, not through illegal means,” said, Mr.Onyango.