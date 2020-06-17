

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a fake Facebook account created and run in the names of the Commissioner General of Uganda Revenue Authority John Musinguzi Rujoki.

The suspects identified as Muhumuziibwe Ronald, 26 years old and Mutambuzi Francis, 38 years old, have been found with exhibits including 7 used sim cards, 4 unused sim cards and 6 original National Identification cards .

According to the statement from URA the account was being used in an attempt to defraud the public through false promises of jobs and business opportunities with URA.

Primary investigations have established that one of the suspects operates a sim card registration business and he takes advantage of clients’ National Identification cards forgotten at his shop to fraudulently register sim cards which sim cards he then utilizes to contact and defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

URA urges the public to stay vigilant about such fraud stars and always reach out for help through proper channels.