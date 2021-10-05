By Abubaker Kirunda

Two people have been arrested and bathed by authorities in Namutumba District for allegedly refusing to bathe for 2years.

The suspects who are both residents of Nbitura A village in Ivukula sub-county, dealing in chappati making business were arrested by residents led by the area LC1 Chairman Nathan Jumbe.

According to Jumbe, their arrest followed several complaints that the suspects were stinking yet they deal with edibles.



Jumbe said residents became bitter and asked him to intervene and force the suspects to bathe. He adds that the angry residents collected water and soap, rounded up the suspects and bathed them.

However, the suspects admitted that they were not bathing because they were trying to see what would happen to their bodies if they completely do away with bathing.