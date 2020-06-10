

Police in Kampala have in custody two men arrested for unlawful possession of protected pangolin scales valued at Shs 10 million.

The suspects Bosco Mukasa, 34 years also the LC I Chairperson of Kiganda Village, Nyamarunde Subcounty in Kibaale district and Simon Kyakwahurwe were intercepted in Kibaale and transferred to CPS kampala to later be tried at the Utilities Court at Buganda Road that handles such cases.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the duo was arrested after a tip off to the Uganda Wildlife Authority and Natural Resources Conservation network.

He says they are to be charged with unlawful possession of protected species contrary to Section 36 (1) and 71 (1) (b) of the Uganda Wildlife Act, 2019.