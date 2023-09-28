By Enock Matovu

At least 100 pupils of Golden Learning Centre Nursery and Primary School in Namungo Central Village, Namungo Sub County, Mityana district were Wednesday evening hospitalized after eating suspected poisoned food.

The affected pupils, according to Sam Kizito, a resident neigbouring the school started complaining of stomach ache, headache, and later vomiting after eating a late lunch meal of posh and beans.

“The pupils had a late lunch at around 2 pm since they were making rehearsals in music, dance, and drama ahead of the school’s speech day fete. So, after eating the food, some started complaining of stomach ache and headache while others were vomiting, which caused panic in the area and we were swiftly invited to save lives,” he said.

As the health condition of the pupils started to worsen, Mr. Kizito said they used boda bodas to rush the victims to various health facilities, including Namungo Health Centre III , Koyada Medical Clinic, and MUKJ Medical Clinic.

Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson Ms Racheal Kawala , said they have arrested two cooks at the school identified as Kule Alfred and Edger Mumbere, to help them with investigations.

“It is true we have the two cooks in our custody at Mityana Central Police Station to aid our ongoing investigations. Food samples from the school kitchen have also been collected for forensic analysis,” she said.

She said detectives had also sealed off the school pending further guidance from the investigating team.

Ms Kawala said most of the victims were discharged on Wednesday evening, leaving about 50 under medical monitoring at MUKJ Medical Clinic, but in stable condition.

“No fatalities have been reported at this time,” she added.