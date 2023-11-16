Police in Mityana district have arrested two suspects over the murder of a teenager in Kitavujja village, Ssekanyonyi Town Council, Mityana district.

This is after a decomposing body of a one Jessica Nakamatte, 19, was discovered in rental properties situated in the same area.

Wamala region police spokesperson Ms. Recheal Kawala says the suspects have been apprehended from a shrine after a tip-off by concerned residents.

Police say the suspects (the deceased’s husband and the suspected witch doctor) are currently detained at the Mityana Central Police Station.

Findings indicate that the murder was a result of domestic violence after the deceased had misunderstandings with her husband.