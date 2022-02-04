Police detectives are investigating the suspected killing of two people, whose remains were found in a septic tank at a residence in Ssimbwa Zone, Rubaga Division, Kampala City.
Yesterday, police recovered a decomposed body suspected to be of a man in the septic tank just three days after the body of Patrick Turyasingura was recovered from the same tank.
Turyasingura went missing on January 25 around the same period Geoffrey Duku, a security guard at the residence also disappeared.
Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/two-bodies-recovered-in-septic-tank-one-missing-3705218