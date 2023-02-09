Police in Katwe, a Kampala suburb are investigating a tragic rock slide that killed two children in Kibiri A zone, Makindye-Ssabagabo municipality in Wakiso district. The deceased have been identified as Okecho Emurani, 13, and Balaka, 11.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire says the juveniles were loading soil onto an unidentified motor vehicle tipper when the rock slide occurred.

The vehicle fled the scene immediately after the incident, and police are currently investigating the matter and searching for the suspects, including the owners of the tipper who had hired the children.

Three years ago, the Uganda National Roads Authority had restricted access to the quarry and has been impounding vehicles that enter the site illegally.

The bodies of the deceased children have been retrieved and taken to the City Mortuary in Mulago for a post-mortem examination.

Police have advised the public to stay away from the quarry, which has been deemed unstable, and are working to sensitize the community about the dangers of child labor.