Traffic police have arrested a bus driver captured in a video driving while operating his mobile phone. The suspect has been identified as Joseph Brown Fikiri, a Global bus company driver who was driving a bus registration number UBB 985M.

He was arrested on Wednesday evening at around 8 pm after his alleged irresponsible act to drive while on phone was captured on camera in Kyengera along Kamplaa-Masaka highway. According to Faridah Nampiima, the traffic police spokesperson, the driver is being held at Kyengera police station.

Nampiima says another bus driver of vehicle registration number UBF 006L who was also captured on camera driving while on phone is being held at Nateete police station as they process his case file.

The two isolated arrests have been spotlighted as members of the public become extra vigilant in the face of increasing road carnage with an average death toll from road crashes standing at 10 daily.