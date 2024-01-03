Two Ugandans have been charged before Buganda Road Court for allegedly receiving 120,000 US dollars from a Japanese national, Mr Yukisumu Tomita by pretending that they were selling him 40 boxes of art craft cargo which allegedly contained gold.

43-year-old Isse Muhindo, a resident of Kitooro Entebbe and director of Brinks Logistics Ltd, and 35-year-old Amin Bengo, a businessman and a resident of Lubowa in Wakiso district have this afternoon appeared before court to answer to charges of forgery of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) export entry forms, a certificate of origin and an undated URA release order in the names of Brinks Logistics Ltd.

Bengo and Muhindo claimed that the said forged documents were issued by URA whereas not.

They have also faced charges of conspiring to obtain 120, 000 US dollars from the Japanese national.

They have pleaded not guilty before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi and have been granted a cash bail of Shs2 million each as they have been ordered to return before court on January, 23rd, 2024.