By Juliet Nalwooga

Police Wakiso District are investigating a fire outbreak that happened during today’s wee hours and claimed two children.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson says the deceased Eliazari katanaza 4, and Efofo Hamstrong 2 perished in a fire after their mother, a one Florence Nantume, 26 a resident of kigoma village, Bukasa parish, wakiso subcounty, Wakiso District locked them in a one roomed house with a burning candle and went to buy some medicines at a pharmacy.

A postmortem report has confirmed that the children died of suffocation since the burns on their bodies were minor.

Meanwhile, police statements have been recorded from their parents, Balinda Patrick 33 and the mother.

This is a second incident in 5 days after two other children in Makindye were left locked in the house that burnt down and the fire burnt them beyond recognition.

Police have urged parents to remain vigilant and avoid using candles as a source of light and like wise avoid leaving their children inside the house alone without being attended too .