By Gertrude Mutyaba

At least two children were killed and nine pupils injured after a 4am fire gutted a boys’ dormitory at Kasana Junior School in Masaka City on Monday. Authorities identified the deceased as Aloysius Katende and Malik Katende.

The affected dormitory accommodated about 15 children of Top and P1 class, according to authorities.

“Based on our assessment, the probable cause of the fire might have been a short circuit at a point where the matron could have put a phone charging,” Southern regional deputy police commander Jamada Wandera told journalists on Monday. Read more