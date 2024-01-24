The Mountain Division Court Martial chaired by Lt Col George Achaya has sentenced two civilians to 30 years in prison upon conviction for unlawful possession of firearms, attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

According to a statement issued by the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) Operation Shujaa spokesperson, Major Bilal Katamba, the two identified as Peter Basara, 26 and Gideon Mugisa, 31 both residents of Makindu village, Butungama sub-county, Ntoroko district appeared before the Court and denied the charges.

Katamba says the court heard that on the night of 19th September 2022 at around 11:00 pm, the duo shot and injured Mutegeki Timothy and robbed him of Shs2.8 million.

“The prosecution produced overwhelming evidence that implicated the duo and five eyewitnesses who were able to identify the suspects during an identification parade,” Katamba said in a statement.

The two are set to spend 30 years at Katojo prison