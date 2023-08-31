By Malik Fahad

Two people have died on spot and 17 others injured in a road crash that occurred in Lwengo on Thursday morning.

Details indicate that the crash occurred at Nkoko stage Mudala-Katovu sub-county in Lwengo district along the Masaka-Mbarara highway when a speeding Perfect Bus registration number UBF 052 heading to Kanungu from overturned into the valley, killing two people on spot and injuring 17 others.

Police have identified the deceased as Shimon Musinguzi, 28, a resident of Rukungiri district and the one-year-old Erist John Mitington. Some of the victims are undergoing treatment in several hospitals in Masaka and Lyantonde districts, according to authorities.

Eyewitnesses say the bus driver was trying to avoid a head-on collision with a truck loaded with matooke which coming from the opposite direction. It is said that the truck driver was moving with full lights on, blocking the sight of the bus driver, veering off the road and overturning into the valley.

Southern regional police spokesman, Twaha Kasirye confirmed the crash before warning drivers against speeding, saying that the Perfect Bus driver would have saved the people if he was not speeding.

He says that the deceased’s bodies have been taken to Lyantonde hospital mortuary as investigations into the cause of the crash go on.