By Juliet Nalwooga



Two men have died and six other people severely injured in an accident along the Jinja-Kampala Highway.

The accident that occurred at Kitigoma village along Jinja – Kampala highway in Buikwe District involved two motor vehicles reg. No. UAT 279J Tata Truck white in colour and UBH 683E a Toyota Hiace white in colour.

The Traffic and Road Safety Directorate publicist Faridah Nampiima says the six unidentified passengers have been moved to Jinja hospital for management.

It’s alleged that a Motor vehicle registration number UBH 683E a Toyota Hiace driven by an unknown driver lost control and rammed into Motor vehicle registration number UAT 279J a Tata Truck white in color from behind, as both vehicles headed towards Jinja from Kampala side.

She has urged drivers to be cautious on the road and drive carefully especially during this season when people are returning from villages and schools yet opening soon.