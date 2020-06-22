

Two people have died on spot in a motor accident that left three others seriously injured.

Kigezi region spokesperson Elly Maate says that the accident at Ryakarimira town council in Kabale district involved a vehicle reg no UAT936C Toyota premio whose driver Simon Karuhanga lost control and rolled down the escarpment into the valley.

He says that they were from Ryakarimira heading to Katuna.

The two who died on spot are; Onesmus Matsiko 24 years and Vincent Barijunaki 40 years whose bodies are at Ryakarimira health centre 4 pending postmortem.

The four including the driver are nursing wounds at Kabale regional referral hospital and Ryakarimira health centre four.