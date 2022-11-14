The territorial traffic police at Nansana has today Monday. November 14 registered a serious accident that later turned fatal at Namungona flyover on the Kampala-Hoima road.

The accident which occurred at around 12: 40 pm involved motor vehicle registration number UAQ 927S that was being driven by Magala Geoffrey, a 35-year-old businessman, and a motorcycle registration number UFE 322J ridden by Barugahare Mubarak, 43.

The victims, a rider and his passenger who has been identified as Mark Bahati a, 40-year-old operations manager of Tayari Rods Limited UG, and resident of Nabweru Nansana division were rushed to Nakasero hospital. According to police, Mr. Bahati was later pronounced dead.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are underway.