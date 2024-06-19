By George Emuron

Police in Pallisa district have arrested two men accused of stealing judgements from the Chief Magistrate office.

The suspects are identified as Swalik Sulaiman and Tony Ojok both the residents of Rweta ‘C’ cell, Kagwese ward in Pallisa town council.

On 17th, June 2024, at Kalaki cell of Pallisa district, Gabya Fatima, a cleaner at the chief magistrate’s court observed that the chambers of the Grade 1 Magistrate had been broken into and her laptop, copies of judgments and court files were missing.

Samuel Semewo, the Bukedi north regional police spokesperson says the suspects were netted yesterday using police sniffer dogs.

“The matter was reported to police on Monday and we swung into action without investigations and we have managed to arrest two and we have them in our custody”, said Mr. Semewo.