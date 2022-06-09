Hell broke loose on Wednesday when loyalists from the Buganda Kingdom and Kooki Chiefdom engaged in a violent fight at a function.

It all started when a group of youth from Kooki stormed a function at Kamengo-Nsonso Village, Kagamba Sub County where Buganda Kingdom Lands Minister, Hajjat Mariam Nkalubo Mayanja was scheduled to handover one of the two houses which the Kabaka constructed for his less-privileged subjects in the area.