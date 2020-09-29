The two juveniles have been convicted and sentenced to a caution after they pleaded guilty for performing a sexual act below the age of 18 .

The boy aged 16years and the girl aged 17years have pleaded guilty to simple defilement before Buganda road court Chief Magistrate Miriam Okello Ayo and pleaded for lenience.

The two admitted that on September 15th at Nalukolongo in Kampala District, they performed a sexual act contrary to section 129(1) of the penal code act.

Court heard that the girl being a shop attendant at Nalukolongo invited the 16year old boy who is a resident of Mutundwe Kabaawo zone to her shop; where a neighbour who saw the two juvenile offenders alerted the girl’s parents, who reported the case of defilement and theft of her Shs 2m to police not knowing that her own daughter had equally committed a crime.

While sentencing them, magistrate Okello cautioned the parents who were present in court to realize their duty of raising their children by engaging them in hand work that keeps their mind occupied and busy.

He also asked the parents to teach them that having sex below the age of 18years is a crime and attracts a maximum sentence of 3years imprisonment upon conviction.

Magistrate Okello also advised the juvenile offenders to go back and make a difference by being law abiding, good children and always stay safe.