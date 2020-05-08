By Abubaker Kirunda

Police in Mayuge is holding two Kenyan truck drivers for allegedly defying a directive against parking in areas that were not gazzeted.

The two were arrested at Magagama trading Centre in Magagama Town Council along Iganga Jinja Highway.

They had reportedly made a stopover in the area to sell fuel.

The Officer in Charge of Mayuge Police station, Christopher Sendija led the operation to arrest the suspects following a tip-off by a concerned resident.

This comes as ministers from East African Community member states meet again today via video conferencing to assess the implementation of the regional COVID-19 guidelines which were formulated in March.

Key among the issues to be discussed is that of the truck drivers from Kenya, Tanzania and other neighbouring countries who are reportedly increasing the risk of spreading the disease in the region.

The latest confirmed case in Uganda is that of Tanzanian truck driver who entered the country via Mutukula border, putting the figure at 101.