The Inspectorate of Government has arrested and charged two senior officials of Uganda Technical College (UTC) Kichwamba in Kabarole district over abuse of office.

The arrested include; the Principal, Silver Mukwasiibwe, 58, and the Deputy Principal Joseph Nyakojo aged 56 years.

It is alleged that between July and October 2022 while performing his duties as Principal, Mukwasibwe abused the authority of his office and irregularly procured goods and services worth UGX 130,659,500 contrary to provisions in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, thereby causing financial loss of Shs83,424,300 meant for various activities at the institute.

Prosecution adds that the suspects’ acts were prejudicial to the interests of their employer. Mukwasiibwe was also charged with diversion of public resources.

Additionally, Mukwasibwe is accused of using Shs79,825,705 to pay for various activities unrelated to those for which they were intended.

Prosecution further states that Mukwasiibwe and Grace Tibanagwa between the months of July 2020 and June

2022 while employed as Principal and Accountant of UTC Kichwamba respectively, paid Shs233,869,800 meant for different activities to different people for no work done with knowledge or reason to believe that their acts would cause Kichwamba Technical Institute financial loss.

The two were expected to appear in Court today, Thursday, November 17.