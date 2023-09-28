At least two students have been confirmed dead and 31 others injured following a Thursday morning road crash involving a Busitema University bus carrying Midland High School students.

The school headteacher, Mr. John Baptist Ekou says the senior six students were heading to Jinja for a Geography field study when the crash happened in Awoja, Aukot sub-county, Soroti District. He says some of the survivors are currently admitted at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital.

According to John Robert Tukei, the acting East Kyoga regional police spokesperson, the crash occurred when a bus belonging to Busitema University – Arapai Campus, rammed into a stationary trailer registration number UBL 709T/UQ781C from behind.

“The driver of the bus is on the run but we are hunting for him to come and explain to us what exactly happened. We want to request the parents of this school to be calm as government is doing all necessary to ensure that the lives of these ones at the hospital are rescued,” Tukei told KFM.