Two people died in a nasty road crash last evening at Bukomba along the Luweero-Kiwoko road in Luweero District

The incident happened after two motorcycles on which they were traveling collided head-on and were subsequently crashed by a Fuso truck.

One of the deceased has been identified as Denis Ssenyondo, a resident of Ziroobwe in Luwero district who died on the spot. Police have identified the second victim as James Kakuru, 30.

Savannah regional police spokesperson Mr Sam Twiineamazima says observations suggest that the motorcycle registration number UFW 191X which was being driven by Kakuru overtook the low-bed Fuso truck loaded with an excavator.

He says that both the driver and rider were heading to Kiwoko side, and in the process, Kakuru collided with another oncoming motorcycle.

Late December last year, an accident along the Kampala-Gulu highway in Luweero town council claimed the life of Sergeant John Bosco Ssenyimba, a police officer at Luwero Central Police Station (CPS).