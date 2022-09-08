By Mike Sebalu

Two Local Council Chairpersons in Jinja district have been arrested over their involvement in criminal activities.

The suspects include; George Waiswa Matende of Budhumbuli Commercial zone in Bugembe Jinja city and Hamid Musika the LC1 Chairperson of Wanyange in Kakira town council, Jinja District.

According to Kiira Region Police spokesperson, James Mubi, the GISO, Bugembe Stephen Muwaya has been apprehended as well for concealing vital information that could lead to the arrest of suspected violent criminals in their areas of jurisdiction.

Mubi adds this is part of a gang of over 100 suspected criminals arrested in an aggressive operation in Jinja city and district to bring back sanity as they targeted areas suspected to be harbouring violent criminal in areas of Buwenge, Wakitaka, Mafubira, Nbakango, Buwenge and Kakira TC among orhers.