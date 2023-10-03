By George Muron | Monitor

Two men are admitted to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital after being severely injured in a fight over an elderly woman who has 10 children.

The victims, Mr Charles Okwale,38, a butcher and Mr Joseph Esenu, 48, a boda boda rider, engaged in a fist fight using daggers and hand hoes after the former was allegedly caught red handed in bed with the latter’s wife on Sunday night.

Mr Okwale sustained deep wounds on the chest, arms and legs and is in critical condition. When this reporter visited him on his hospital bed yesterday, he could only make gestures to caretakers.

Both Mr Okwale and Mr Esenu were admitted on the same ward but in different rooms. The victims are both residents of Aukot Parish in Aukot Sub-county, Soroti District.

Mr Esenu narrated that the fight broke out when he caught Mr Okwale and his wife in a sexual act. According to Mr Esenu, the duo has been in a long term intimate relationship since 2015 and his attempts to call for its end always fell on deaf ears.

“This was the third time I was getting them red handed. I first caught them red handed in the bush and forgave them, the second time was in 2018, when my clan members intervened and fined him Shs200,000,” Mr Esenu

said.

Mr Esenu narrated that after leaving a beer party on Sunday together with the wife at 11:30pm, she later sneaked out of the house.

When he made a search, he found the two in bed in the house of neighbour, who was away.