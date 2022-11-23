Two children have been confirmed dead after a boat they were using to catch fish capsized in Lake Victoria, Buvuma district.

The deceased has been identified as Isaac Wanyama, 10, and Paul Wonda, 8, both children of Agnes Nakanda, a resident of Buvuma district.

The Buvuma district Lake Victoria Natural Resources Management Brigade spokesperson, Nickson Matia Ochieng said the minors were using a condemned boat to catch fish which was blown by a strong wind.

Ochieng said the boat was dismantled by water and overturned, leaving the two dead.

Ochieng urged parents to take extra care of their children especially during this holiday to avoid similar deaths suspected to be out of negligence.