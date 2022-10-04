Two more Ebola patients have been discharged after recovery from Mubende hospital.

This brings the total number of those who have so far recovered to 4 out of the total accumulative number of 43 people.

According to the Ministry of Health senior communication officer, Emmanuel Ainebyona, the total number of those who have succumbed to Ebola has also increased to 09 after another person succumbed to the pandemic.

Ayinebyona adds that even some of the doctors who contracted the pandemic have significantly improved.