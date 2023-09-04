The Joint team of security agencies located two more Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in different parts of the City suburbs.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, said one of the devices was recovered from Bunnamwaya in one of the lodges and another one around Mabiito Bub in Natete.

This brings to six, the total number of recovered and detonated IEDs by the joint security team in less than two days.

Yesterday, four IEDs were detonated, one of them at Pastor Robert Kayanja’s Miracle Center Cathedral in Rubaga.

“We would like to inform the public that the arrest and counter-terror operation has not significantly charged the security level in the country. A threat environment still exists and as always we have taken measures to respond and mitigate all forms of terror threats,” Enanga warned.

Police say two suspects have so far been arrested.