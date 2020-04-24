Two more people who were part of the group arrested with forged Ministry of Works COVID-19 stickers have been charged with 8 counts of unlawful possession of government stores before Buganda Road Court.

Henry Musoke, a real estate dealer together with a one Wycliff Musinguzi, a tours and travel agent have pleaded guilty before Grade One Magistrate Stella Amabillis.

Henry Musoke admitted that on April 20th 2020 along Munyonyo road Makindye in Kampala, he was found in unlawful possession of Ministry of Works COVID-19 stickers for the manufacturing category which was pinned on motor vehicle UAG 344V.

Musoke further admits to having led police to Kyanja Trading Centre Kisasi-Kiira Division, where Musinguzi the person who provided him with the sticker was also found in unlawful possession of 29 stickers for the categories of door-to-door delivery companies-food and medicine essentials, manufacturing, mini health emergency response, and fuel all of which were stored in a motor vehicle registration number UBG 933M.

They have been remanded to Kitalya prison until the May 12th when they return for sentencing.

Three people including an ISO official were remanded to the same prison over the same offence.