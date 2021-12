Two police officers have been killed and their guns taken after four gunmen raided a police post in Kiboga District.

By Andrew Bagala

A police source said the assailants armed with assault rifles raided the post at around 7.30pm.

Wamala region police spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala identified the deceased officers as Cpl Francis Nsubuga and SPC Paul Ddimba.

