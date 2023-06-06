By David Oduut & George Emurion

Two more aspirants are expected to be nominated to contest for the local council five chairperson seat in the Bukedea district by-election today.

According to Suleiman Kato, the Bukedea district returning officer, those expected are Paul Okiria of the National Unity Platform and Pius Edekeny, another independent candidate.

Three people were successfully nominated yesterday for the race to fill up the seat that fell vacant following the death of Moses Olemukan in December last year.

Those nominated yesterday are National Resistance Movement candidate, Mary Akol, Oita Sam Odeke of the Forum for Democratic Change, and Lokwiisk Tychicus Ebukalin an Independent candidate.

Another independent candidate David Steven Omagor failed to be nominated after his nomination papers were reportedly stolen in a raid by armed men purportedly in police uniform at a house he was lodged in at Bukedea Town Council Sunday night.

Oscar Ageca, the east Kyoga police spokesperson, says they have launched investigations into the said raid that left the papers of David Steven Omagor stolen by unidentified persons in the said raid.

The race now pits two National Resistance Movement supporters against each other with Mary Akol the party flag bearer facing a tough challenge from Lokwiisk Tychicus Ebukalin who ran away from the party to contest as an independent.

The FDC, NUP, and the other independent candidates are all not written off as they also have high hopes in winning the race with elections set for Wednesday, June 14.