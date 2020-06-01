By TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

Police have detained two MPs for allegedly mobilizing protestors in Gulu town in northern Uganda to demand the closure of Elegu border town.

Kilak county MP, Gilbert Olanya and his Aruu County counterpart, Samuel Odonga Otto were arrested from Pece division near Cerellenu, a suburb of Gulu town where they had mobilized youth and boda-boda operators to stage a demonstration over what they called increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country mostly brought about the truck drivers who arrived in the country through Elegu border point.

The lawmakers were arrested by a team of officers commanded by Gulu District police commander Emmanuel Mafundo.

The MPs were arrested alongside Pece division LC3 chairman Mr Kelly Komakech and four other activists.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the police spokesman for Aswa river region told Daily Monitor that the politicians were arrested because they did not seek permission from the police.

The UPDF 4th division army spokesman, Maj Caesar Olweny said all means, including force, will be used against the protestors to prevent them from attracting crowds.