Two DP Members of Parliament who had crossed to the National Unity Platform have made a U-turn and picked Democratic Party tickets as party flag bearers in their respective constituencies.

The two include Kyotera district Woman MP Robinah Ssentongo and Bukomansimbi district Woman Veronica Nanyondo who had defected to NUP.

DP secretary General Dr Gerald Siranda confirmed that Ssentongo returned the nomination forms to contest for the Kyotera woman MP seat come 2021 general elections on DP ticket, adding that they are also expecting Veronica Nanyondo to do the same anytime.

Kyotera district woman MP Robinnah Ssentongo who reportedly joined NUP with other DP members of parliament rejected the claims arguing that she is a people power sympathizer but not a NUP member.

Among the democratic party members who crossed to NUP include Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Sseggona, Bukoto East MP Florence Namayanja, Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi, Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu Gonzaga, Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga, Mukono municipality MP Betty Nambooze, Makindye Ssaabagabo MP Ssempala Emmanuel Kigozi and Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana.