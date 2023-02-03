Two Nigerian nationals have been charged and remanded to Luzira prison for unlawful stay in Uganda.

Stanley Peter Kanayochukwu, a gospel artiste, and Izuchukwu Jude, 32, both residents of Salaama Road Makindye in Kampala district were charged before Buganda Road Court grade one Magistrate, Asuman Muhumuza and denied the offence.

However, the trial magistrate remanded them until February 16, 2023, for mention of the case.

Prosecution states that on January 13, 2023, in Kampala, the duo was unlawfully present in Uganda.