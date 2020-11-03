RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

Two National Unity Platform (NUP) coordinators in Mbarara have been arrested for allegedly mobilizing supporters to celebrate the nomination of their presidential candidate Hon Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi.

The two, Mr Bright Muhumuza, the NUP coordinator Ankole region also Mbarara city Member of Parliament contestant and Mr Pius Twesigye, the national coordinator National Red Command (a youth pressure group under NUP) were arrested on Tuesday around midday at Mbarara NUP offices on Markhan Sing street, Mbarara city.

This was shortly after NUP Presidential candidate Mr Robert Kyangulanyi Sentamu had been nominated.

Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson Mr Samson Kasasira said it was a preventive arrest as people had started gathering at NUP offices.

“We anticipated breach of the law because people had started gathering at their offices. To avoid any cases in breach of public order and rule of law like going for a procession contrary to electoral and ministry of health guidelines and public order management act, we arrested their leaders under preventive arrest and detained them at Mbarara police station,” Mr Kasasira explained.

He said the two who were still held at Mbarara Central station by press time will be released after the nomination excitement is over.

On the contrary , police on Monday left NRM party supporters to make a procession through Mbarara town after their Presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was nominated.

“Yesterday NRM supporters caused a traffic jam in the city center making processions but us we had not even started and they are telling us preventive arrest. Someone who is suspected to commit an offence and the one who has committed it, who is more of a criminal? We have to resist this intimidation,” Ms Jolly Mugisha NUP Vice President, western region said.