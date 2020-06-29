Police in Mpigi district, Kamengo subcounty is holding two of their own for shooting dead a suspect during a scuffle.

Lydia Tumushabe, the Katonga region police spokesperson says the suspects, SPC Herman Kinobe and PC Eliya Luwalira were this morning involved in a scuffle with the family of a one Paul Mukasa whom they had gone to arrest after he was charged with assault.

His family members at Ndodo Village, Kamengo subcounty reportedly attacked the officers armed with sticks who in turn shot bullets in the air to disperse them, in vain

Mukasa, the deceased now, attacked the officers with a hand hoe with intention to cut them, a move that prompted SPC Kinobe to shoot him dead.

His body has been conveyed to Mulago hospital for a post mortem as investigations continue.

The two police officers are currently detained at Kamengo police station on murder charges.