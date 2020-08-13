

Two people from Arcades in Kampala city have tested positive for covid-19.

The minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Betty Amongi says the two cases are from Namaganda and Galilaya plazas.

She has told journalists that the two cases were identified on Monday this week and are both hospitalized.

Amongi adds that a team of scientists has been assigned to consult on contact tracing and recommend immediate action to be taken.

Meanwhile, she says the two arcades remain open as assessment of the situation continues.