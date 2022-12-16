At least two people have been confirmed dead and ten injured after a bus collided head-on with a Fuso truck along the Kampala-Gulu highway on Friday, December 16.

According to police, the fatal accident happened when Divine Bus tried to overtake the truck.

Traffic police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima says the bus driver was coming from Gulu heading to Kampala while overtaking other vehicles on the right-hand side when it met with the Fuso which was moving on its lane to Gulu.

Savannah region traffic police note that the driver of the truck only identified as Issa and his turn man, Mark Pimungu died on spot.

All the ten people who sustained injuries are currently admitted at St. Francis Hospital receiving treatment while inquiries are still ongoing, according to police.

Police have since advised motorists to drive carefully during the festive season.