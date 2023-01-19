Two people have died on spot in a road crash at Kabusu junction in Rubaga division. The deceased were travelling on a motorcycle Bajaj boxer registration number UDU 476J before it was knocked by a Fuso fighter truck number UAW 545P.

According to Faridah Nampiima, the traffic police spokesperson, the deceased driver has been identified as Enoth Chellengat, 31, from Kapchorwa.

Bridget Chemutai, a 22-year-old and wife to the deceased driver is currently admitted at Mulago national referral hospital in critical condition.

According to Nampiima, it is alleged that the Fuso Fighter truck driver lost control from Rubaga road and knocked the rider who was moving from Nateete side.