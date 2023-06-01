By Gertrude Mutyaba

Two female pilgrims from Masaka district have been knocked dead by a speeding bus along the Kampala-Masaka Highway.

Reports indicate that the two pilgrims from Makondo parish in Lwengo district were knocked dead by the bus at Nabbingo.

The deceased have been identified as Specioza Nambi and Oliver Nabakooza.

Eyewitnesses claim the bus travelling to Kampala lost control and rammed into the deceased.

“It is alleged that the driver of the Isuzu bus, while traveling from the Nsangi direction on a slope, lost control of the vehicle, veering from his lane and tragically knocking the two pilgrims,” Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigire explained.

Eve Nanziri, a catechist from Makondo parish says it was the first time the deceased were walking on foot to Namugongo.