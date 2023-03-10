Two people have been arraigned before court for allegedly impounding motorcycles and taxis in Kampala City while claiming that they are police officers.

The suspects have been identified as Edgar Mubangizi, 43, a private security guard and Erias Amuyindi, 34, a loader at Kampala road on Kalungi Plaza and a resident of Ttula zone Kawempe.

They appeared before Buganda Road Court grade one Magistrate, Siena Owomugisha and denied the offence.

Prosecution states that the duo and others still at large on March 2, 2023 at Kampala road opposite Mabirizi Complex with intent to defraud falsely represented themselves as police officers and impounded motorcycles and taxis from boda boda riders and taxi drivers for extortion.