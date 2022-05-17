By Teddy Dokotho

Police in Adjumani District has arrested two police officers over allegedly releasing suspects linked to illegal logging inside Zoka Central Forest Reserve in Itirikwa Sub-county, Adjumani District.

Denis Peterson Okuja, the Regional Police Commander, West Nile Region says they reportedly released the six suspects who were arrested on Wednesday last week over allegations of trespassing and logging illegally inside Zoka central forest reserve.

Okuja says investigations into the matter are complete and the officers will be arraigned in court any moment from now.

On May 9, 2022, police arrested the suspected illegal loggers and detained them at Ajeri police station.

The suspects included Mr Michael Akena, 28, a resident of Gulu, Mr Chemus Mukama, 32, a resident of Kamuli, Mr Gerald Ssenguedo, 25, a resident of Kiboga, Chelstino Salasata, and a resident of Apaa, and two others.

During the arrest, machines (power saws), fuel, and timbers found in their possession were impounded by the NFA officials and brought with them to the Ajeri police post.

But the suspects (officers) however, reportedly released the suspects without notifying or forwarding the case to Adjumani Central Police Station.