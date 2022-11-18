Police in Kamuli district have in detention two police officers and six other suspects for allegedly stealing cash amounting to Shs75 million from a Victoria Sugar company driver.

Kasadha Micheal, the Busoga North police spokesperson identifies the detained officers as ASP Micheal Bulenzibuto and Charles Ojanga who allegedly handcuffed, and robbed a driver, one Musa Makabya.

“An eyewitness whose particulars have been withheld narrated how he saw the victim with someone carrying an army bag and entering a bar in Kisozi.CPL Obbo, the chairman LC III Magala David, and other people stormed Lemnk bar and found ASP Bulenzibuto Micheal carrying the bag that Mukabya was carrying.”Kasadha’s statement reads in part.

“However, during the arrest, the LCIII chairman allegedly took the bag of money first to his place of abode and later went back to the centre, shared the money with some of the people under custody, before taking it to Kiyunga police post,” the statement reads further.

The incident reportedly happened at a way bridge located in Nawantale. A robbery case was reported at the Kiyunga police station.

Meanwhile, Kassadha says after a thorough search, cash amounting to Shs32m has been recovered as inquiries into the robbery continue.