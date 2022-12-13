Two police officers died while 14 others survived with critical injuries after a police patrol vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Paicho Trading Centre, along Gulu-Kitgum Highway on December 12.
Two of the 14 survivors who spoke to the Daily Monitor from their sickbed at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital said that the yet-to-be-identified driver of the pickup vehicle was over-speeding.
It is also established that the police officers who were involved in the fatal road accident were travelling to neighboring Agago District for a mission when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned. Read more