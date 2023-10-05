By Juliet Kigongo

James Jeff Mugisha, 34, and Godfrey Maviri, 38, both self-employed were Wednesday arraigned before Kampala Capital City Authority City (KCCA) Hall Grade One Magistrate Rehema Nassozi Ssebowa who officially read the charges to them. However, they pleaded not guilty to the charges slapped against them.

The trial magistrate Nassozi informed the two accused persons that the case against them was bailable but they informed court that they did not have sureties leading to their remand to Luzira prison until October 25.

The suspects are charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretense contrary to section 305 of the Penal Code Act and conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 390 of the Penal Code Act. Read more