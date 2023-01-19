Two people from different areas have been charged and remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly annoying and inconveniencing presidential guards while walking without identity cards.

Night Grace, 44, a resident of Luweero town council, and Stephen Bainomugisha aged 35 years and a resident of Kifumula village in Hoima district appeared before Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate, Fidelis Otwao and denied being common nuisances.

The trial magistrate sent them on remand until February 2nd, 2023 for mention of the case.

It is alleged that on January 11, 2023, at Nakasero in Kampala, the two annoyed and inconvenienced presidential guards in the exercise of walking without any identification cards thereby concluded to be common nuisances.